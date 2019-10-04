Miami PD competes in nationwide contest for new k-9 unit SUV

The Miami Police Department is in need of your help to win a contest!

The department is competing in a law enforcement SUV giveaway for the k-9 unit.

The “Vested Interest” in K-9’s Organization will be giving a vehicle away to the law enforcement that gets the most votes.

Miami has made it to the top thirty contestants. The city is the only department in Oklahoma to receive this recognition.

“Our k-9 vehicle was totaled in a crash during a pursuit,” explained department representative Thomas Anderson. “Unfortunatley, we had to put our k-9 unit in an older vehicle that we put together and put the k-9 equipment in”

To help the department you can vote once a day for Officer Hamlett and k-9 Niko. The contest runs until October 31st.

You can cast your vote by clicking here.