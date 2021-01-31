Miami park getting new and refurbished additions

MIAMI, Okla. — A local park has received and will be getting new and refurbished additions for the Miami community.

The Key Club Park now has a fully restored submarine shaped playground jungle gym that was formerly in River View Park and now its been moved to Key Club Park.

It was sand blasted and got a fresh coat of paint as well as a new snail shaped wheel that kids can play on.

A four way teeter totter is not fully complete yet, but will be placed on the ground in the next few weeks.

The park will have a concrete sidewalk, shaded sitting areas, a basketball court, and have gravel around each piece of equipment.

Justin Hilgenberg Parks and Facility Manager, says, “Not only will it it get more joy to the kids because it’s next too the rocket slide which is the both of these playground equipment attractions are near and dear to the residents here in Miami.”

Once the park has lighting structures and new concrete sidewalks. The Key Club Park will be open to the community in a few weeks.