Miami, Oklahoma is getting ready for their annual Leadership Miami program

MIAMI, OK – The Miami Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for their 24th annual Leadership Miami program.

After taking a year off last year due to COVID, Leadership Miami will be making its return.

This educational based program develops leaders by teaching them all about what the community has to offer.

The program casts $450 and applications will be accepted starting August 9th through the 16th.

“It’s very exciting to me because I was part of that, you know the development of strengthening that leadership skill building part eight years ago, so it’s very exciting to be able to come back, put this program back in place after taking a year off.” Says Cindy Morris, Director of Chamber Operations.

If accepted, the program will begin September 15th and 16th and go through June 2022.

If you’re interested in applying for the program, click here.