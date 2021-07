MIAMI, OK – Trying to beat the heat this summer?

One Miami non-profit is helping people do that.

The Friendship House, located on 110 South Main Street is helping people get out of the summer heat with their cooling station.

Located inside the building, people can take a seat and enjoy ice cold bottles of water.

The cooling station is open from 8:00a.m. to 4:30p.m., Monday through Friday.