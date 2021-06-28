Miami, OK purchased 12 properties and repaired tornado sirens

MIAMI, OK – The city of Miami will soon acquire 9 homes and 3 businesses.

Tonight the Miami City Council approved purchasing 12 structures that are sitting in a floodplain.

This purchase is part of a FEMA grant to demolish structures that are unlivable.

“We had several of them that were red tagged meaning they could not be cleaned up or fixed up and have people moved back into them.” Says Kristi McClain, Director of Community Development.

Miami started assessing flood prone properties after flooding in May 2019.

The city then approached FEMA about a grant to demolish properties in flood zones.

“Once we found out we were getting the funding for the acquisition and the demolition we contacted those owners and let them know we would contact them in the future to come in and talk about the acquisition process.” Says McClain.

The process will cost more than $750,000. 75% of that money is coming from the federal government and 25% is coming from the city.

If property owners decide not to sell, the city would give the money back to the federal government.

“We’ll send that paperwork back to FEMA, then we’ll start the process on our end of meeting one on one with these property owners and making the offer that we’ve been able to get from FEMA, negotiating all of that.” Says McClain.

Miami will start acquiring the 12 properties in the next few months.

The properties are located between the NEO campus and Steve Owens Boulevard.

They cannot release the specific addresses until everything is signed and agreements are reached.

Tonight the city also received a reimbursement from FEMA for tornado siren repairs.

two of the city’s 19 tornado sirens were damaged after the 2019 tornado and flooding.

“We were just finally able to get those repaired and we started working on that before our spring season to make sure the city was safe and our outdoor system was working.” Says Thomas Anderson, City Emergency Manager.

The city recently repaired their outdoor tornado sirens.

The city received more than $4,300 from FEMA to cover the repair.