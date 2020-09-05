Miami narrows City Manager candidate list

MIAMI, Ok. — The city of Miami announces the finalists looking to fill the position of City Manager. The city received 45 applications from candidates in 19 states and two countries.

They’ve narrowed it down to four finalists. Bo Reese, CTO, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Jill Cornett, who served most recently as the Executive Director of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council in Joplin.

Mark Skiles, Former City Manager Of Clinton, Oklahoma, and Scott Albert, a former City Manager in Angelton, Texas.

Interviews for the finalists are scheduled for September 17th through the 19th.

The city of Miami has been without a City Manager since Dean Kruithof retired in February.