Miami middle school students get help from a furry friend

MIAMI, Ok. — A counselor at a middle school in Miami, Oklahoma is getting some help assisting kids. Help – in the form of a four-legged friend.

Janet Glenn Middle School Counselor, said, “Kids come by my office between classes of will be in the hallway and often will just go by give her a quick touch and then they go on to class.”

Janet Glenn, a Counselor at Will Rogers Middle School in Miami, is the owner of a Golden Doodle named Lucy or Lou-Lou for short.

“She’s trained to do all common commands you know like sit, lay, stay, you know those things and she’s also you know like I can put her in a position and she’ll stay there. She’s also trained that if I have a student whose upset and particularly students who are autistic who’s sometimes had a difficult time with activities or chaos or something going on then they can lay down and she will lay across their legs to help calm them down.”

Since having her at the school, kids enjoy her company.

Kane Powell 7th grade, said, “Whenever I go down there and I sit down Lucy can tell if I’m upset and she’ll just walk up to me and she’ll just lay her head down on my lap and she’ll just and comfort me and stuff.”

With the pandemic, it has added extra stress to Powell, but Lucy has fixed that.

“I recommend everyone to met her because she’s a really good dog.”

Mrs. Glenn did have another therapy dog named Bernie, a miniature poodle, but he wasn’t the best fit to have at the school. Now with Lucy, there have been improvements and the community came together to help pay for the dogs training and medical expenses.

Janet Glenn, said, “I talked to some tribes to see if they can help and Wyandotte, and Ottawa and Quapaw tribes all offered money you know to be able to help me do it so but I ended up being $300 short which isn’t a lot of money but my Principal said let’s go to the kids and see you know what they think. And so it was two weeks before Christmas and we had two weeks to try to raise the money cause I wanted her to go during Christmas break and they were able to raise that we needed to finish for that in a weeks time so the kids all have ownership in it.”

Mrs. Glenn hopes to take Lucy to nursing homes and hospitals.

“I’m hoping by summer after she’s certified then we certainly will visit the medical– I was in the medical field for 25 years so I have a good understanding with that and how she can be helpful there.”