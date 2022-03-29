WASHINGTON — A Miami man was charged in a superseding indictment in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Benjamen Scott Burlew, 42, of Miami, Oklahoma, was charged on March 23 in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Burlew was captured in two videos engaging in a physical assault against an Associated Press photographer, according to a Department of Justice prepared statement. Burlew allegedly lunged toward the photographer and grabbed his upper chest and leg and forcefully threw and pushed the photographer over the wall falling several feet where he landed on his back, the release states.

Burlew is seen in the video leaning over the wall to observe his fall, the release states.

Robert Jenkins, Jr., Burlew’s attorney said a plea agreement was in neogations, but the two sides could not agree.

Burlew was originally charged on June 25, online records show.

A superseding indictment takes the place of any prior indictments, in Burlew’s case some of the original indictments were dropped.

The Ottawa County man now faces:

• Civil disorder,

• Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers,

• Entering and remaining in restricted grounds,

• Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted grounds,

• Physical violence in restricted grounds,

• Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds,

• Striking, beating, or wounding another person within the territorial jurisdiction,

• Simple assault within the territorial jurisdiction.

Burlew is free on a personal recognizance bond and appeared in court on March 25 by video. His jury trial is set for Oct. 24., online court records show.