Miami man in custody after threatening arson and others

One person is in custody following an incident in Miami. The press release from the Miami Police Department can be read below.

“This evening at approx. 8:16 pm Officers were called to Miami towers in reference to a resident with a knife threatening other residents and stabbing the hallway in the apartment building. The male subject then barricaded himself in his apartment and threatened to start a fire. Fearing for the safety of the other residents, Miami Police Officers assisted by Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, OHP, and Miami Nation Police Officers, breached the apartment he was barricaded in and arrested the suspect without further incident. The suspect was identified as 52 year old Rodney Strazdas of Miami.”