Miami man arrested for homicide

MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami man is dead, and another is in custody, following an early morning stabbing.

Officers responded to 921 B Street Northeast around 1 AM this morning. That’s where found 37-year-old Johnny Euran in the yard with multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital, and pronounced dead about an hour and a half later.

Authorities identified the suspect as 33-year-old Travis Johnson. They say he left the scene after the incident, and was taken into custody around 9 o’clock this morning at another residence across town.

“The cause of the stabbing, the incident is still under investigation, that’s one of the things we’re still working on to determine exactly what it was and as soon as we find that out we will release that at a later date,” said Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief

Officials say Johnson has only lived in Miami for a short time.