Miami making progress on new high school

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami School District is almost finished with the construction of the new high school.

Voters in May approved a $22 million bond issue that is paying for the new facility and several other projects in the Miami School District. The two-story high school building will have 22 classrooms, teacher space, and will house grades 10th through 12th. With the addition, students from grades 7th through 9th will hold their classes in the old high school building.

Jeremy Hogan Superintendent of Schools, said, “There’s still a lot of things that have to happen we still have improvement you know inside our school system we’re working on and continue to work on. This right here is a big part of it in our community you know hopefully it’ll draw in families in and business and industry as well.”

The school district hopes construction will be completed in time for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.