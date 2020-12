MIAMI, Ok. — Phase 3 of Miami’s Main Street construction project is almost done.

The city used a half million dollar grant from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the work. The Miami Street Department was able to have new water lines, storm sewer replacement, sidewalks, and new street lights.

Another new feature will be new Route 66 signs and stop signs. Construction started in late July and they hope construction will be ready by early January to welcome visitors in 2021.