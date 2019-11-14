Miami looks to form central dispatch center

MIAMI, Ok. — The city of Miami is takings steps toward forming a central dispatch center.

Since the Ottawa County Jail closed last month, dispatchers from the Sheriff’s Department have been working several hours at the Miami Police Department.

Through this initiative, they have seen improvements with communication.

Prior to this there were difficulties and slower response times.

“I think it puts us all in the same room so we can communicate a little better. It’s going to make our response times a little faster with 911 calls. Currently if we take a 911 call for Ottawa County we have to transfer it over to them. So we are taking the information and we are also sending it to them delaying the response a little bit,” said Valerie Barger, Communications Manager at Miami Dispatch Center.

Barger adds the Ottawa County Sheriff has approved 4 of his staff members to work in the the dispatch center at the police department on a permanent basis.

Tribes in the area are looking at adding someone at the police dispatch center as well. But…That wouldn’t go into effect until 2020.