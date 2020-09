MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Public Library wants to give kids extra incentives to sign up for a library card. September is library card sign-up month.

So to celebrate, the Miami Public Library wants to give kids ages five to 17 a free book this month when they sign up for a library card. Parents must be present when their kids sign up for a library card.

