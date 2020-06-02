MIAMI, Ok. — The city of Miami kicks off the Summer season with the opening of its new splash pad.

The new addition was about a year-and-a-half in the making.

The splash pad features equipment for kids of all ages as well a new pavilion donated by the Miami Rotary Club.

Miami Parks and Recreation say this project couldn’t have come together without help from the community.

Justin Hilgenberg, Parks and Rec. Manager, Miami, said, “We work hand in hand with the tribes here in Miami. We also had a lot of inside help with the street and parks department, facilities department.”

The project was also funded through state grants.