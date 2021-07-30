Miami is hosting their Summer Food Service Program before the school year starts

MIAMI, OK – School doesn’t start until September in Miami, but the district is still making sure kids are not hungry.

Starting August 4th, Miami Public Schools will host their Summer Food Service Program.

Through August 30th, the program will take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Will Rogers Middle School from 11:00a.m. to 12:00n. and provide kids from birth to 18 years with breakfast and lunch to go.

If you would like a meal, it’s asked to call 918-542-9760 by 9:00a.m. on the days of the program.