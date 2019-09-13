Miami house fire under investigation for suspected arson

Authorities are investigating a structure fire that devastated a home in north Miami.

They are currently investigating the incident as potentialy being arson.

It was a little after noon on Thursday, when emergency personnel were dispatched to 701 Oak Street in north Miami.

Neighbors called when they saw the home on fire, after seeing someone enter and not leave. She was later found safe not inside the home.

It took authorities about 45 minutes to put out the fire. They were able to contain the damage to one room, however, they say the home is a total loss.

Authorities who worked the scene include the Miami Nation PD, Commerce and Quapaw Tribe Fire Departments as well as Integris Miami.