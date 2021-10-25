Miami hospital to honor former employee renames mammography program

MIAMI, Okla. – October is breast cancer awareness month and keeping with the theme, INTEGRIS Miami Hospital renamed its mammography program on Monday in memory of a former employee.

The hospital foundation’s mammography program will now be known as the Miami Mammography Program in memory of Jo Ann VanSandt.

A reception held Monday afternoon honored VanSandt, who held a 40-year career with the Environmental Services team, before losing her fight with breast cancer in Sept. 2020.

“For 40 years, Jo Ann VanSandt took great pride in her job at the hospital,” said Jonas Rabel, INTEGRIS Miami and Grove, Chief Health Executive.

Rabel described VanSandt as “the kind of caregiver always known for having a smile on her face or a kind word to share with patients or fellow co-workers.”

“Naming our hospital foundation’s mammogram program in her honor, as part of breast cancer awareness month, seemed fitting because she would want to spread the message of the importance of yearly mammograms,” Rabel said.

The program provides free mammograms to underserved patients in Ottawa, Craig, and Delaware counties that apply and meet criteria, he said.

“Jo Ann’s character is what made her a special individual, and now the mammogram program at INTEGRIS Miami Hospital will honor her legacy of compassion by helping others,” Rabel said.

“She left an impact on our hospital, and now I’m thankful that she will continue to leave her mark with this program named in her memory,” said Jason Etzel, INTEGRIS Miami and Grove, Manager of Facility Services.

VanSandt could often be found visiting with patients and fellow caregivers while completing her tasks, he said.

“She worked up until her passing and never had a desire to retire,” VanSandt said.

One in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jason Etzel, INTEGRIS Miami and Grove Manager of Facility Services honored Jo Ann VanSandt during Monday’s reception.

“Early detection offers the best chances for successful treatment, with regular mammograms considered to be one of the best screening tests,” said Jennifer Walker, INTEGRIS Marketing and Communications Specialist.

If you or someone you know needs a free mammogram, or if you would like to donate to the mammography program, please contact Jennifer Walker at 918.540.4881.