MIAMI, Ok. — The city of Miami has hired Bo Reese as the new City Manager.

Reese is retiring from his position as CTO for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

He is a Miami native, graduating from both Miami High School and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Miami Mayor Bless Parker says out of the 45 applicants, Reese was the clear choice.

Reese will begin his new role January 1st.