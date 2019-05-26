A building inspection and damage assessment must take place prior to any structure being permitted to turn back on electric services.
This also includes basements.
Doing this is required from FEMA guidelines and the international building codes.
Evaluation of sites cannot be done until water is no longer in the building.
If you are in need of any additional information call Community Development at 918-542-6685.
Miami Flood Guidelines for Damaged Structures
