Miami Fire Department gets new equipment

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Fire Department has a new addition for their North station.

The Miami Fire Department received their new engine, E3. It is a 2020 Pierce Commercial Pumper that replaced a 2010 pumper. They were able to raise $311,000 to be able to purchase the E3 and a new tanker. It has a standing deck, 1,000 gallons of water capacity, it’s a Freightliner, and is custom made.

Kyle Highsmith, Fire Department Deputy Chief, said, “Well we feel very fortunate because the city, all cities are strapped for cash and you know our city was willing to stay with the money that we had and allow us to improve our equipment so feel very blessed to have that.”

The truck will be in service in about 2 weeks and ready to go out into the field.