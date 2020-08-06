Miami Fire and Police hold annual Boots and Badge Blood Drive

MIAMI, Ok. — Emergency responders are competing in the annual Ottawa County Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

Every year, Miami Police and Fire get the community involved to give blood for a friendly competition.

Each time a person donates blood, they’re able to vote for either the fire or police department to see who gets the most tallies.

That department gets a traveling trophy for the year and does a favor for the opposing department.

Representatives with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say they are hoping to break a record of 130 donations.

Susan Addison, Account Consultant, Oklahoma Blood Institute, said, “We’re already at 55 donations from yesterday. We’re hoping for another 75 today. We’ve got space to seat over 125 people and we’ve got about 75 appointments, we’ve got plenty of room for walk-ins today which is exciting. Because a lot of our blood drives everyone’s been filling them up so sometimes you can’t come out because with social spacing we really need people to have those appointment times, so today we get to take some extra people which we love.”

All blood donations stay local with Integris Miami Hospital being a major recipient.