Miami extending pool dates

MIAMI, Ok. — Miami residents will get some extra time to enjoy the city pool this year.

Normally the city of Miami Municipal Pool would close for the season on August 2nd, but city officials are implementing some changes.

This year, starting on August 2nd through labor day, the pool will be open on weekends on a trial basis.

Based on staffing and attendance, city leaders will decide if it will remain open throughout the entire time frame.

They say, because of the many “curveballs” residents have experienced related to the pandemic, they want to continue offering something fun for the community.

Through august 2nd the hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.