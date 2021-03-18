Miami employers struggling to fill job openings

MIAMI, Ok. — Employers in the Miami community are having trouble getting workers to fill empty job openings.

The Miami Area Economic Development Service has been bringing new opportunities for employment to the area, but this has been a reoccurring issue they’ve been facing for a while.

Charlotte Howe Miami Chamber of Commerce President, said, “You know in the last six months Miami alone has had 7,500 job postings so we’re open we’re ready to work we’re doing it safely and we want people to know that.”

It has been difficult for the Miami Area Economic Development Service to fill jobs for 7 companies in the city. They say there are people interested, but they don’t seem to stay.

“This has been an issue before covid and I think covid exaggerated issue we have a lot of our employers who want to hire in the Miami area and they’re just struggling to find workers at this time most of them have very safe facilities they’ve taken all the right protocols from the CDC and we just want people to know we are open for work.

Businesses want job seekers to know they have spots open.

Julia Harris, Communications Solutions Recruiting Manager, said, “We’re opening a new center down on Main Street so we’re kinda struggling right now to get that filled so we’ve spent the past week here in Miami trying to do interviews facing a lot of no call no shows people who are applying, but just not getting them here getting them to show up but right now that is our main struggle is getting people through the door to actually get a chance to talk to them and what we do actually offer and what we can do to help them better their lives with a good paying job.”

It isn’t just the city of Miami — other local towns and Native American Tribes are seeing the same thing.

“It really does have long term implications for economic development we need people to take advantage of these jobs you know we want to take care of who we have we know that 75% of our growth comes from the companies that we have here but we want to recruit new companies as well and continue to grow our region in the way the community likes and loves,” said Howe.

The Miami Area Economic Development Service hopes the community understands just how many jobs are open, so that they can get those spots filled.

“It’s really sad that we’re struggling that you guys are struggling as a community to get people hired on and help people out with especially what we have going on with covid so it’s unfortunate to kinda see that happen,” said Harris.

Communications solutions does have open spots for employment and you do not need any experience for the role. If you would like to apply for the open jobs, you can find the list at four states home page dot com.

The chambers wants to remind the community — if you are interested in working for any of the native tribes, you don’t have to be a member to work for them and they also have positions open.