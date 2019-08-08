Miami emergency responders compete in annual blood drive

MIAMI, Okla. – Emergency responders are competing in the 6th Annual Ottawa County Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

Each year, Miami Police and Fire get the community involved to give blood. Every time a person donates blood, they vote for either the fire or police department to see who gets the most tallies. That department then gets a traveling trophy for the year and does a favor for the opposing department. All blood donations stay local with Integris Miami Hospital being a major recipient.

“Some of our communities at the beginning of Summer impacted some flooding and stuff so rebuilding has taken some time and attention. Some communities haven’t been able to have their normally scheduled summer blood drives turnouts been a little bit lower at some of these blood drives because of that. We know everyone’s busy and it’s been a challenging summer for everyone.” Susan Addison, Oklahoma Blood Institute

Addison adds they are low on O and A Negative blood so that is the immediate need they are targeting.

If you didn’t make it out Wednesday, they will be back in Miami in October for their next local blood drive.