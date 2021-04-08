Miami elects new City Council members

News

by: Christina Valdez

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Ok. — Voters in Miami elected new city council members this week – and one already has plans for the future.

Dwain Sundberg will represent ward-3.

He’d like to improve the city’s economic development by offering new employment opportunities and incentives to companies. He has 20-years of infrastructure experience – and plans to fix the deteroriating road conditions in the city.

Dwain Sundberg Ward 3 City Council, said, “Oh I feel great, I mean I’m exstactic I mean I’m ready to get to work hit the ground running you know the first of may when I take my seat and I really think I could do some good as far as just help flip it around.”

Sundberg will begin his duties on May 3rd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission