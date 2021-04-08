Miami elects new City Council members

MIAMI, Ok. — Voters in Miami elected new city council members this week – and one already has plans for the future.

Dwain Sundberg will represent ward-3.

He’d like to improve the city’s economic development by offering new employment opportunities and incentives to companies. He has 20-years of infrastructure experience – and plans to fix the deteroriating road conditions in the city.

Dwain Sundberg Ward 3 City Council, said, “Oh I feel great, I mean I’m exstactic I mean I’m ready to get to work hit the ground running you know the first of may when I take my seat and I really think I could do some good as far as just help flip it around.”

Sundberg will begin his duties on May 3rd.