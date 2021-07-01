Miami Dispensary gets shut down by police because they were not licensed

MIAMI, OK – A Miami dispensary is no longer in business after police shut it down.

“Underground Dispensary” on Main Street was seized by police due to not being licensed.

The dispensary was given a cease and desist order back on June 23rd which they failed to comply.

The Miami Police Department took action and seized all the THC products from the business.

“Right now our detectives are putting the case together, and you know documentation is the key to law enforcement, and just getting a good report written. And, with the coordination of the O.M.M.A and presenting that to our district attorneys office, so they can review that and see what our next steps are.” Says Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Department Chief.

This was the first legal issue with a medial marijuana dispensary in Ottawa County.