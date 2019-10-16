Miami council to discuss city panhandling policies at Tuesday night’s meeting

A local city council is considering changing the rules about how panhandlers ask for help.

Miami city leaders will discuss changes to the city panhandling ordinance on Tuesday night. City Attorney Ben Loring says the current language is outdated, pointing to recent court decisions.

He says they weigh the rights of residents against those who are asking for cash.

“There are people that don’t want to be bothered by people that are soliciting or panhandling,” Loring explained. “But the other side of the coin is is that the Supreme Court has said you have a constitutional right to ask for money.”

The city council has not made any final decisions but will discuss the issue during its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Miami Civic Center.