Miami council approves proposal to modify heavily-used street near school

A proposal has been approved by the Miami City Council to make changes to one of the heavily-used routes near Washington School.

The affected area will be on 20th Avenue Northeast between B Street and C Street.

Changes include making the area a one-way street during school hours.

“That way the flow of traffic goes one way while kids are getting in and out,” explained Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson. “The passenger side is getting next to the school.so kids aren’t crossing traffic and it’s a little more orderly and makes the school zone safer for children.”

Anderson adds this addition will be permanent during the school year.

He says they will continue these efforts across the school district as needed.