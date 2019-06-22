Miami considers bringing new Dollar General to south side of town

MIAMI, Okla. —

The City of Miami is considering the addition a new Dollar General in the southwest part of town.

The Neosho River bridge on State Highway 125 in Miami is often flooded causing the major segway in the southwest part of the town to close. This forces residents who live there to seek alternate routes sometimes even using the turnpike to get essentials. The piece of the property city officials are considering is at the 1800 Block of East Southwest and 125 State Highway.

“We are going to come to the council and ask for rezoning which is the first step in the whole process. To make it zoned specifically for a Dollar General to be located. So we are not zoning it commercial we are zoning it as a Planned Unit Development or a PUD so that it’s specific to Dollar General.” Kristi McClain, City of Miami Community Development Director

A meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 pm at the Southern Hills Baptist Church. This will allow residents to ask questions to Dollar General officials proposing the project. If the city council approves the rezoning, officials are hoping construction begins before fall.