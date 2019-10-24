Miami Community “Paints the Town Purple” in honor of 11-year-old victim in murder-suicide

This week, several Miami businesses will be donning purple and fixing their displays along Main Street with purple decals in honor of Kayla Billings, the 11-year-old girl killed last Tuesday in a murder suicide. Wyandotte Nation is also working with the family as they recover from last week’s events.

“What happened with Kayla is such a tragedy, so the very least we can do is put out a purple ribbon in honor of her and in honor of everyone’s who’s fallen victim to domestic violence,” explained Jason Miller with Designer Ann’s Flowers & Gifts.

Designer Ann’s Flowers & Gifts in Miami is one of several businesses honoring the life of Billings. So, residents are “painting the town purple” — shining a light for her family during this difficult time.

“The family has reached out to us and ask that we step forward and make a statement for them,” said Lisa Arnold with Wyandotte Nation’s Family Violence Prevention Program..

Arnold says each year about 2 million people are injured and there are 1,300 deaths as a result of domestic violence. Her organization provides financial resources, counseling, and emotional support to many victims who suffer from domestic violence locally.

And, she says at this time, the family is working to get better.

“It just says ‘Thank you so much for the out pouring of love, support, and prayers, for our family and our precious sweet girl Kayla. We appreciate your continued respect for our privacy during our grieving and healing process. We feel very blessed to be a part of such a loving and supportive community,'” Arnold read from a letter from the Kayla Billings family.

As for those in the community, they will coninue rallying to support Kayla’s family.

“Anytime they see something purple this week: Number 1, I hope they think of the Billings family and they just say a prayer that the Billings family will have peace,'” Miller explained. “I hope seeing those things helps someone have the courage to ask for help or look for help because there’s help out there.”

A fundraiser will be held this Sunday at Rocket Park in Miami to help support Kayla’s family during this difficult time. It will be from 1 to 5 and will feature free food, live music, a prayer walk, and much more.

All the money from the event will go towards Kayla’s mother, who was also shot in last week’s incident.