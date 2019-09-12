Miami community forms foundation to bring sports complex to area

“Our youth activity has really gone down in numbers in all activities that are put on,” explained Zeb Neece with Youth Athletic Development Foundation. “That’s in the churches, in the youth sports — any participation activity”.

To help fix the problem, a group of people living in Miami have recently formed the Youth Athletic Development Foundation.

Neece, a board member for the foundation, says they have plans to build a multi-purpose sports complex in the city.

The 120,000 square foot indoor-outdoor facility will be a central location for sports activities.

“Outdoor fields, such as baseball, soccer, football,” Neece continued. “Some of the fields will be grass, but we’re hoping to have some synthetic as well along with an indoor complex.”

The indoor portion will be compatible for hosting Northeast Oklahoma tournaments during bad weather.

That’s something recent high school grad Paige Still wishes could have been an option when she was in school.

“We didn’t have sports like soccer, we had just your basic things,” Still explained. “So I feel like if a sports complex came here, a lot of kids would have more opportunities from outside towns to play those bigger sports and meet people from other places.”

The foundation hopes it will also help meet agriculture needs in the community by including rodeo events.

“Our kids are the future and I think we can all agree that we need to invest back into our youth because when we invest back in our youth, we are investing in the families,” Neece added.

Neece adds the board is still evaluating the best location to put the facility that is not at risk of flooding.

Also, the big question — how they will fund the project.

In the meantime, a three-man scramble golf tournament fundraiser will be held October 26th and 27th to raise money for the project.

For more information, call (918)542-7676.