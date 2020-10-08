Miami city projects progressing

MIAMI, Ok. — Multiple city projects in Miami are making progress.

Construction crews have been working on Phase 3 of the Miami Streetscape Project on Main Street since July. They’re installing new curbs and gutters, storm sewers, sidewalks to improve drainage, and new street lights.

Other projects include the Central Avenue water line improvement near NEO. It starts at the end of Main and goes all the way down to Elm Street near NEO.

Steve Graham, Construction Inspector, Anderson Engineering, said, “It’s improving Miami, improving the look of main street. It’ll give them a nice road so when the paving is all finished, it’ll give them a nice surface to drive on, and it’s improving the drainage around all the buildings here.”

The project is expected to be complete in late December.