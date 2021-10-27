Miami city employees were grilled free food for “City Employee Appreciation Day”

MIAMI, Okla. — In tonight’s “Dose of Good News” — the way to the hearts of city employees in Miami, today was through their stomachs.

The Miami Civic Center was the site for what’s become a quarterly tradition — “City Employee Appreciation Day.” department heads took care of the grilling — burgers, brats and hot dogs.

The city has close to 200 full-time workers. Officials say it’s important for them to show those workers appreciation when it comes to their continuous hard work.

“There’s a lot of stress in the environment today and you know we just want to take time out to say thank you and cook them some food and come in and have some fellowship and enjoy it,” said Robert Wright – Miami Fire Chief.

Department heads were able to feed about 100 city employees today.