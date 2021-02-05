Miami citizen works to help those in need stay warm

MIAMI, Ok. — With cold weather approaching, one Miami resident wants to make sure folks stay warm.

2 years ago, Sandye Williams started giving out coats to anyone who needed one. Owners of the eatery – The Dawg House in Miami – have stepped-up to help her out. It has coat rack in front of its building. Williams continues to help keep it stocked by purchasing coats herself and taking donations. She was once homeless – and knows firsthand how much something like this can help.

Sandye Williams Coat Organizer, said, “Everybody needs help once in a while in life and we don’t all have a perfect home, perfect job, perfect life and sometimes we’re a little down on our luck and we might need a little help. So if we can help somebody else out why not.”

Both The Dawg House and Zack’s Café in Miami currently have pre-paid food tickets available, to help anyone who needs a hot meal.