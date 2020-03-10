Miami Cineplex to get remodel

MIAMI, Ok. — A Miami movie theatre is getting a makeover.

The B and B Theatres: Miami Cineplex is getting a full-scale remodel.

The company is replacing the old cinema seats with electric recliners.

There will also be an update to the exterior signage, concession menu boards, theatre wall coverings, and carpet.

Three auditoriums are closed during construction while one will remain open for guests to see the Disney movie, Onward.

Buzz Ball, B and B Theatres, said, “We just want to bring this experience to all of our guests. We’re doing it for you guys and we want to even more bring the magic of the movies to you.”

B and B Theatres anticipates the remodel to be done in mid-April.