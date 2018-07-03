Miami Chamber of Commerce preps for 4th of July Extravaganza

The Miami Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual 4th of July Extravaganza.

A variety of events will be taking place from 5 pm until 8 pm at Riverview Park on Independence Day. Some of the activities the chamber will be holding include a turtle derby, dunk tank, and a hot dog eating contest. Vice president of chamber operations Brandy Smith says they will also be giving away 100 free hot dogs to those in attendance.

"It's a free event any of these events or these games or these clubs or organizations businesses that will set up and have these games for the kids they are free we have free hot-dogs come down feed your kids, let them play visit with other businesses and communities,” says Brandy Smith.

The 4th of July Extravaganza will conclude with fireworks around 9 pm.