Miami cemetery honors fallen British cadets with new marker

MIAMI, Ok. — A Northeast Oklahoma town installs a historical marker to honor World War II cadets.

The G.A.R. Cemetery now has a state of Oklahoma Historical Marker to recognize the 15 British cadets who lost their lives in a training accident in Miami during World War II.

The marker sits between those 15 graves, reminding those who visit about the everlasting ties Miami will have with the United Kingdom.

The Spartan School of Aeronautics, British Training School Number Three was in operation in Miami from 1941 to 1945.

The school served as a safer facility for airmen to train because during that time, the conditions in their homeland were unfavorable due to enemy fire.