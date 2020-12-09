Miami cemetery adds new Angel of Hope statue

MIAMI, Ok. — Grieving loved ones now have a new spot to remember their family members in Miami.

It came from an idea from the G.A.R Cemetery Director after the loss of her child. Only one manufacturer in the United States makes this specific angel and the cemetery was put on a 10-year waiting list.

Terri Lawrence Resident, said, “It’s just a meaningful place that we can come into– to be able to remember the people that we have lost close to our hearts.”

Only 138 Angel of Hope statues exist in the United States and this one rests at the Miami G.A.R. Cemetery.

Nancy Bro, G.A.R. Office Manager, said, “It is one of the most humbling and rewarding things we could’ve done for our–our customers our public.”

It was introduced to the world from the book the Christmas box — a worldwide bestselling book and hit television movie.

“It was about a woman who would go to a specific angel and mourn the loss of her child.”

They wanted to have the statue to help grief stricken families, but it took about 10 years to be placed at G.A.R cemetery due to a massive waiting list. And it cost around $14,000.

“It represents love, you know just the loss of a loved one is traumatic and it’s hard to— it’s hard to overcome.”

The monument isn’t just for children, but for all losses. Miami Resident Terri Lawrence has been coming to the statue for 3 years to remember her late husband.

“He was my rock. He was my strength. And to be able to come out here and to have a place is meaningful to me,” said Lawrence.

Every year on December 6th a candlelight healing ceremony is held at the base of the Angel of Hope Monument. After the ceremony, the attendees are invited to leave a white flower at the base of the statue.

“I love the ceremony. I love to be able to come out here with friends and family and the community. Just to come out here and be able to put the flowers down and be part of a community that comes together to remember the ones that we’ve lost.”

“I’m grateful that I know I have other people that are going—other— people that are going through the exact same thing I am. Am I’m just trying to be strong and keep my head up high and just get through the day.”

The city of Miami supplies the candlelight healing ceremony with candles, shields, flowers, and heart pins.