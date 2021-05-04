Miami celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

MIAMI, Ok. — Teachers in Miami are receiving some love from the community this week.

It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Some of the biggest supporters and fans of teachers are the parents of their students. And parents, this week, wanted to help make things a little more special.

Kassie Joclin, Miami High School English Teacher, said, “Being a teacher you know you made a difference and that’s a pretty great thing.”

Miami High School is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week. So, parents of the Wardog community wanted to show how much their teachers are loved.

“You know parents don’t have to do this, parents don’t have to appreciate us there are a lot of schools teachers aren’t really appreciated much and I think we are very fortunate in the Miami School District to have parents, administrators, and community members that really wanna reach out and say you know how much they appreciate us.”

Joclin has been an English teacher for 13 years, and there isn’t anything else she’d rather do.

“Teachers wear a lot of hats. Teachers are not just delivering instruction but we’re counseling through challenges. Helping them write college application essays giving them advice on which colleges to go to and a lot of times helping them navigate complicated feelings in adolescence.”

Wardog parents came up with the idea of an Island Survival tiki theme so the teachers could also participate.

Jim Paxson, Miami High School History Teacher, said, “Monday morning that had a major breakfast for us. And it was really nice. Today we had a little gift bag with some goodies, and we got a gift card in it, tomorrow we’re having a lunch and it’s not a one time thing we get this type of treatment throughout the school year.”

“Kids face so much today that you know we don’t even understand or sometimes see I try to have my classroom to be a positive experience when they come in I want it to be a place where they’re accepting and you can feel comfortable and of course you want them to learn so just try to help the kids be successful in anyway that they can.”

Teachers received surprise gifts. More events are planned throughout the week. While I was at the school, I did see a few teachers dressed up in Hawaiian leis and shirts.