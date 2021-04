MIAMI, Ok. — You can take a cruise in a couple of nights, without having to go very far.

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma in Miami is hosting its Cherish The Children Cruise Night Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. The event also includes a car show, food trucks, live music, and a scavenger hunt.

Cards for the hunt are $5 apiece – with those taking part having to answer questions along Main Street in Miami. The winner will receive a Branson weekend getaway worth more than $800.