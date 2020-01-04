Miami breaks ground on massive school construction project

MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami School District holds a groundbreaking ceremony for phase one of a massive construction project.

Last year voters approved a $19 million bond proposal.

Money will fund building a new 10th through 12th grade facility.

The current high school will be upgraded and it will become a junior high building housing 7th through 9th grade students.

The upper elementary will have an additional wing added and 6th grade students will begin attending school there as well.

For Superintendent Jeremy Hogan, he is thankful to the many Miami citizens who supported the passing of the bond.

Jeremy Hogan, Miami Public Schools Superintendent, said, “Today signifies a new beginning for the school. You know we have struggled for years to pass bond issues to upgrade our facilities or build new facilities. You know we drive around town and you see our school facilities and you can see they are outdated and we struggle to keep them up to keep them up to par to the standard”

Hogan adds the bond issue is a 15 year plan.

The district hopes to begin phase two in the next 7 years.

It will include more additions to facilities.

Phase 3 will begin in about 14 years and will create a new lower elementary school.

It will take all four current elementary schools and combine them into one.