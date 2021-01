MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Boys and Girls Club is raising money for the kids in the community.

For Valentine’s Day they will be selling chocolate covered strawberries to provide a safe place for kids. Boys and Girls Club serves over 1000 kids per year in Ottawa County and serve over 28,000 meals in after-school, Summer and all day virtual programs.

If you would like to order berries you can follow the link below.

WWW.BGCOTTAWACOUNTY.ORG/FUNDRAISERS