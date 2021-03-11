Miami Animal Shelter at capacity

MIAMI, Ok. — Officials with the Miami Animal Shelter are asking anyone and everyone for help right now.

Alexa Young, Animal Control Tech, said, “It’s stressful and it’s upsetting sometimes it doesn’t feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and you work and work and work to get them moved and then you get them six the next day.”

The Miami Animal Shelter is at full-capacity due to an increase in strays.

“It’s sad you know sometimes we pick up dogs knowing this might be where they live sometimes we don’t know where they live but at least their safe.”

It’s made it hard for employees to care for so many.

Maycee Wilkins, Shelter Manager, said, “It’s always bad when we’re at full capacity because it gives us a limited function on how to help people and the people that usually suffer when we are at full capacity are people that need to do owners surrender that are moving and can’t take their pet with them or whatever I don’t have any room to pull those in.”

It hasn’t stopped the shelter from taking care of the animals.

“Make room. Make room and hope we get some adopted or have a transport or something like that,” said Young.

The shelter has encouraged the community to adopt and give them a new home.

“You know, we make a lot of phone calls, we make a lot of Facebook posts trying to get stuff adopted. We know some won’t get adopted so we make contacts with rescues and stuff like that and try to get rescue pull them so we’re trying got coordinate transport dates. There’s vetting done. What those dogs need to be able to leave and sometimes it just seem like it’s happening fast enough,” said Young.

If adoption doesn’t work, they have other alternatives.

https://www.facebook.com/cityofmiamianimalcontrol/

“If they don’t get adopted we send them to them rescues and we do behavior testing if those animals need socialization something like that we’ll place them in rescues that have foster homes that can help facilitate their needs,” said Wilkins.

animalcontrol@miamiokla.net

(918) 541-2275