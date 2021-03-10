Miami Animal Science class creates dog treat holders and homemade treats

MIAMI, Ok. — The animal science class at Miami High School is shifting gears — focusing on animals that don’t have any feathers or eat hay.

FFA chapter adviser, Alyssa McQuiston and her students are creating several of these for our four-legged friends. It doubles as a treat-holder and a place to put dog leashes.

They will come fully stocked with homemade pumpkin peanut butter flavored treats, and there’s an option of personalizing it with a pet’s name. Plus, it’s an all encompassing project for the students. They are learning how to cut and measure material in the school’s workshop – as well as how to make healthy treats for animals.

Alyssa McQuiston, FFA Chapter Adviser, said, “The community’s support has been awesome. We have people all over signing up and wanting one. And it just makes me feel good that people out there are supporting my students and my kids and what we are doing in my classroom.”

The holders are made-to-order and will be offered until the end of April. Funds raised will go back into the FFA program. Cash or checks only. Please email amcquiston@miamips.net with any questions.