MIAA covid task-force helping make decisions amid cancellations

FOUR STATE AREA — After the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced the end of the spring championships due to the coronavirus.

They started a task force to help in the decision makings.

What is the task force doing for the conference?

The task force is helping in those every day discussions.

That can help in the slowing of the coronavirus.

The task force is comprised of nine people from the MIAA conference.

And each person has a unique connection to the conference, including an athlete.

Pitt State Athletic Director, Jim Johnson is also a member of this task force.

The group is led by Northwest Missouri State’s Deputy Athletic Director Lori Hopkins.

Hopkins said today, that though the decisions have been tough.

They are making them with everyone in the MIAA and beyond in mind.

Lori Hopkins, Chair Of The Covid-19 Task Force, said, “The decisions being made, and way above me, are decisions that are best for our society and best for people’s lives, lives and livelihood and so that’s the thing I told our, when I had to meet with a couple of our teams here. That was the thing that I told them. This is bigger then athletics, and I know it is hard for us right now, because that’s our world, but there are a lot more out there.”

The MIAA announced yesterday that they were officially canceling their 2020 Spring sports seasons.