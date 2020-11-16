MHA asking Gov. Mike Parson for a statewide mask mandate

MISSOURI — The Missouri Hospital Association has called upon Governor Mike Parson to issue a statewide masking mandate in a recent letter issued to the Governor, saying quote “The Wolf is at the Door.”

In the letter signed by MHA President and CEO Herb B. Kuhn, he says quote “A mask mandate may be unappealing to some, but it has become necessary.”

This letter comes as the United States hits new records for daily Covid-19 infections.

Kuhn says that hospitals in Missouri are struggling with this new wave.

In a special session discussing Covid-19 last week, Governor Mike Parsons said he wasn’t implementing a statewide mandate because cities, municipalities and school districts were better able to determine what works for them in their own communities.