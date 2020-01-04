METS responds to nearly 17,000 calls in 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — That trend of increasing calls also meant a busy year for EMS crews.

The METS Ambulance Service logged 16, 912 calls.

That marks the second highest total following 2012, when reconstruction after the Joplin tornado helped push up numbers.

Emergency calls made up almost the entire total – topping 14,000.

Matt Watts, METS Battalion Chief, said, “We’ve got six 24 hour trucks, we have one 12 hour truck, and an eight hour truck so we’re really running a lot of the calls with very few trucks.

METS workers add that they will likely consider adding another ambulance in service if the trend of increase calls continues in 2020.