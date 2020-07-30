Meth ruled cause of death of McDonald County woman in police custody

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say meth caused a women to die in police custody in McDonald County last month.

The McDonald County Coroner says Lynda-Beth Meekins died from cardiac arrest.

The heart attack was caused by the woman having nearly 5,000 milliters of meth in her system.

1,500 milileters is enough to kill a person.

This all happened on the 22nd of last month when deputies were called to a house at 44 Hodson Way.

A woman was threatening to burn a house down.

When deputies tried to talk to her and get her checked out she kicked them and even managed to get free of her handcuffs.

She later died at a Neosho hospital.