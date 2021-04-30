Meteorologists give early attention to possible severe weather next week

(KSNF/KODE) — Meteorologists in the Four State region are keeping a close eye on the weather pattern early next week.

Our KSN/KODE weather team and meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Springfield agree the possibility for severe storms is looking more and more promising.

Timing is late Monday night into Tuesday — May 3rd & May 4th.

A lot of questions still remain, though, since this storm system is still three-four days out.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Thunderstorms are expected late Monday into Tuesday

Highest chance for severe storms is in the yellow area above

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

Exact timing

Exact strength of the storms

Type of severe weather

This forecast will be monitored closely by local weather experts.

The general public is encouraged to pay close attention to any forecast changes, as well.

For updates, download our mobile app for both